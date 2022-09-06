Harold C. Saulsberry

July 29, 1956 - Sept. 2, 2022
MOUNT AUBURN — Harold C. "Buck" Saulsberry, 66, of Mt. Auburn, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 7:14 p.m. at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.
He was born on July 29, 1956, in Decatur, I,L the son of Harold C. "Pud" and Mary Maxine (Ballinger) Saulsberry. He married Charlene Clayton on April 16, 1977, in Mt. Auburn, IL. Buck worked in Maintenance for Borden Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Precision Products and Pryco. He loved to Bowl, Fish, Camp, and above all of that spend time with family and his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Saulsberry of Mt. Auburn, IL; daughter, Melissa (Steven) Morefield of Mt. Auburn, IL; son, Michael (Kelly) Saulsberry of Granville, OH; grandchildren: Lane Morefield, Lucy Hedden, Fiona Saulsberry and Eleanor Saulsberry. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Pastor Michael St. Louis officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Mt. Auburn, IL.
Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.
