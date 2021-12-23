DECATUR — Harold "Dean" Burrous, beloved husband and father, passed away at his home on Saturday December 11, 2021.

Born in Decatur, IL, on November 1, 1939, he was a member of the United States Army (1958-1961) and member of the Army Reserve (1961-1964). He was employed at Bridgestone Firestone Manufactory from where he retired as a die-maker after 37 years. In recent years, Dean was a real estate agent, most recently with Vieweg Real Estate.

He is survived by wife Kay; son, Douglas Burrous (Shannon); stepchildren: Jamie Penk (Rachel) and Nicole Dennison (Eric); grandchildren: Jaxson Burrous, Riley Burrous, Stacy Pajak (Mike), and Phillip Burrous Jr. (Bianca); great-grandchildren: Grayson and Harry; and sister, Mary Creekmur (Lloyd).

He was preceded in death by his son, Philip Sr.; three brothers, and one sister.

Services will be private, and memorials are to be omitted. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Tanzyus Logan at the request of the deceased. Dean will be deeply missed and was greatly loved by all.