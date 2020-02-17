CERRO GORDO -- Harold Deckard passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Fairhaven Nursing Home in Decatur, Illinois. Joines Funeral Home in Newman, Il. is taking care of funeral arrangements.
Harold was born January 4, 1941, in Forkton, Kentucky, to Howard and Loraine (Walker) Deckard. Until about 4 years ago, Harold lived in Cerro Gordo.
Surviving are his six brothers: Larry (Jacqueline) of Goodman, MS; Gary (Jane) and Tom of Decatur, IL; Stephen (Cindy) of Hardin, KY; Carl of Charleston, IL; Doug (Naoma) of Newburgh, IN and three sisters: Gladys (Richard) Wood of Hume, IL; Mary McGuire of Champaign, IL; and Lora Ann Smart of Union, AL, as well as several nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces and great great nephews and nieces.
Preceding in death were his parents and a niece and his friend and aunt, Aunt Virgie of Tennessee.
Harold graduated from Newman High School, Newman, IL In 1960, as Saluatorian of his class. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. He taught high school math classes at Edinburgh and Catlin, IL, for about two years and decided that teaching didn't pay as much. Therefore he applied for a job with Norfolk and Western Railroad. He worked his way up to becoming an Engineer but didn't like the Engineer job; so he went back to the Conductor position. He worked for the Norfolk and Western Railroad for about 20 years until his retirement. Also, Harold was in the Paris, IL National Guard. His hobby, and passion, was collecting old coins.
Harold enjoyed meeting people and visiting his relatives; also he could recall the names of the people and the details of events that happened to him from early childhood. Harold also spoke highly of his church, Grace Baptist, in Decatur and its members.
Grave site services will be at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 19, at Hume, IL, at Young America Cemetery. He will be buried beside his parents. A Memorial Service will be later on at the Grace Baptist Church.
