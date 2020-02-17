Harold Deckard

Surviving are his six brothers: Larry (Jacqueline) of Goodman, MS; Gary (Jane) and Tom of Decatur, IL; Stephen (Cindy) of Hardin, KY; Carl of Charleston, IL; Doug (Naoma) of Newburgh, IN and three sisters: Gladys (Richard) Wood of Hume, IL; Mary McGuire of Champaign, IL; and Lora Ann Smart of Union, AL, as well as several nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces and great great nephews and nieces.

Harold graduated from Newman High School, Newman, IL In 1960, as Saluatorian of his class. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. He taught high school math classes at Edinburgh and Catlin, IL, for about two years and decided that teaching didn't pay as much. Therefore he applied for a job with Norfolk and Western Railroad. He worked his way up to becoming an Engineer but didn't like the Engineer job; so he went back to the Conductor position. He worked for the Norfolk and Western Railroad for about 20 years until his retirement. Also, Harold was in the Paris, IL National Guard. His hobby, and passion, was collecting old coins.