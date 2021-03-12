LOVINGTON- Harold E. Phelps, 82, of Lovington, IL, passed away at his residence at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

A celebration of Harold's life will be held at the First Church of God Family Life Center at 101 N. Washington in Lovington at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Keller Cemetery with military rites by the Lovington American Legion Post 429. Assisting with the arrangements is Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Traxler will be officiating.

Harold was born November 11, 1938, in Lovington, IL. He was the son of Delmar and Mary (Woolridge) Phelps. Harold married Mary Jo (Davis) on February 28, 1958.

He is survived by his wife; and two sons: Tim (Terry) of North Aurora, IL, and Troy (Christie) of Martinsville, IN; grandchildren: Marc (Noel) Phelps, Matthew (Mackenzie) Phelps, Kyle (Courtney) Phelps, Kelsey (Jason) Bjork, Jacob (Sady) Cranfill, and Hayley (Chase) Angrick. He also leaves 10 great grandchildren: Chatham, Fisher, Porter, Cooper, Liam, Brock, Blake, Mackenzie, Carter and Ryker. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Delmar, Jr., Donald, and Jerry.