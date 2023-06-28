DECATUR — Harold Edward Oldinski, 76, of Decatur, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday June 20, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A Christian funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday June 30, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church (1960 East Johns Decatur, IL, 62521) with Pastor Matthew Versemann officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church. Burial with military rites by the Macon County Honor Guard will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL.

Harold was born in Decatur in December 1946, son of August and Dorothy Oldinski. He was educated at St. Paul's Lutheran School, MacArthur High School, and held a B.S. Degree in Mathematics from Valparaiso University. Harold served in the U. S. Army in 1968 - 1970. He and his brother Bob owned and operated Jordan's Nursery on Route 48. Harold was a member of Trinity Lutheran, and enjoyed caring for plants, bowling and fishing. He married Janet Sternberg in June 1966. She preceded him in death in March of 2019.

Surviving are his sisters-in-law: Carol Oldinski, Mary (Gary) Hahn; cousin, Siegrid Huber; nieces: Susan May, Kristin McDonald, Kelly Hahn, Elizabeth Schumacher, Courtney Sternberg; nephews: Randy and Douglas Hahn; numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; and brother, Bob Oldinski.