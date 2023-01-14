 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harold Hickenbottom

  • 0
Harold Hickenbottom

Harold Hickenbottom, 81, passed away in his home on January 12, 2023, surrounded by his family.

A visitation will be held for Harold at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with services starting at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be directly after the funeral services at Point Pleasant Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to Harold's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News