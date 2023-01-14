Harold Hickenbottom, 81, passed away in his home on January 12, 2023, surrounded by his family.

A visitation will be held for Harold at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with services starting at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be directly after the funeral services at Point Pleasant Cemetery.