ARCOLA - Harold Huffman passed away peacefully due to complications from COVID-19 on December 14, 2020 at the age of 98.
Private funeral services with Military Rites conducted by the Arcola VFW and the Arcola American Legion will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL. The Rev. Dr. Jennie Edwards Bertrand will officiate. The funeral service will be live streamed at 3:00 PM on the Edwards Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will be held in the Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL on Monday, December 21, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Arcola VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.