Harold Huffman

Private funeral services with Military Rites conducted by the Arcola VFW and the Arcola American Legion will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL. The Rev. Dr. Jennie Edwards Bertrand will officiate. The funeral service will be live streamed at 3:00 PM on the Edwards Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will be held in the Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL on Monday, December 21, 2020.