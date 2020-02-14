Harold James Ryan
DECATUR -- Harold James (Jack) Ryan passed away Feb 6, 2020 in Decatur, Macon County at McKinley Court.

Born Aug 28, 1930 son of Harold Ryan and Eva Pryer (Goin) in Harristown, Il. Married Mary Lee Hackney 1950-1952. One son Harold R (Butch) Ryan of Greenup, IL. Married Virginia May Crain Dec 12, 1959. One son James L Ryan of Keller, Tx. Mr Ryan graduated from Niantic-Harristown High School 1946. U S Army 1946-1948. Worked at A E Staley Mfg Decatur 1951-1969 then was a heavy equipment operator from 1969-1995.

Proceeded in death by father Harold Ryan, mother Eva Pryer (Goin), sister Patricia McLelland and wife of over 60 years Virginia Crain Ryan who passed away 5-days later on Feb 11, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

