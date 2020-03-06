DECATUR -- Harold L “Choke” Sills 87, of Decatur, IL passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in his home.

A service to celebrate Harold’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon Sunday until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Kemmerer Village, Assumption, IL. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Harold was born July 27, 1933, in Moweaqua, IL the son of Henry and Ida Mae Sills. He married Millie Ann Oyler on December 30, 1952.

He was known as many things throughout his life: farmer, star basketball player, United States Airman, jet engine mechanic, insurance salesman, nuclear technician, test lab supervisor, contract administrator, land developer, ice cream store owner, licensed real estate broker, investor, brother, husband, uncle, father, and grandfather. But Harold would say he’s “just a poor old farm boy out here trying to make a living.”

He was also a boat enthusiast, armchair psychologist, Methodist, partier, philosopher, visionary, believer, doubter, dancer, and futurist. He loved his friends and white Cadillacs.