DECATUR — Harold L “Choke” Sills 87, of Decatur, IL passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in his home.

A service to celebrate Harold’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon Sunday until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Kemmerer Village, Assumption, IL. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Harold was born July 27, 1933, in Moweaqua, IL the son of Henry and Ida Mae Sills. He married Millie Ann Oyler on December 30, 1952. He served in the US Air Force. Harold was a licensed Real Estate Broker.

Surviving are his wife: Millie Ann of Decatur; son; Stewart Sills of Venice CA; grandson: Colby Lovins of Milwaukee, WI; brother: Henry Sills (Ann) of Bethany, IL; and his sister: Bonnie Dickson of Decatur. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Diana, three brothers and three sisters.

