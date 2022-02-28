MONTICELLO — Harold L. Downey (Red) of Monticello passed peacefully away at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Arbor Rose in Monticello.

Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Monticello officiated by Joshua Bledsoe. Mackey Wright funeral home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association.

Harold was born March 31, 1939 in McDonough County, the son of John Downey and Viola (Dorethy) and was the youngest of five siblings. He was married to Georgia King (Grant) and they had four children together Greg, Kimberly, Lisa and Laura. He later married Charlene Downey (Pritts) who already had a son named Erick, but they later divorced.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Pearly, Patricia, Jesse, Roberta, and Jesse and his children from his first marriage: Greg, Kim and Lisa.

Harold graduated from Barber College in Springfield, IL and cut hair in Fisher and Monticello. He later would join the Carpenters Union #742 in Decatur and by day his trade was carpentry and he would share stories about the homes, buildings and bridges he helped with. He was a master carpenter who enjoyed building wooden treasures for friends and family. A passion he shared with his good friend, Mike Hawkins and brother-in-law, Larry Grant. He always enjoyed nature and history and would talk about both for hours with his granddaughter, Lauren (who was also born on his birthday). As he got older, he enjoyed rides on his trike which he shared his passion with his grandson, Gregg. He will be missed by all the people's life's he touched.

