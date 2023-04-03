Aug. 6, 1939 - March 30, 2023

DECATUR — Harold L. Pyles, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at The Loft at Rock Springs, Decatur.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Weldon Cemetery. Memorials in Harold's honor may be made to: Antioch Christian Church.

Harold was born August 6, 1939 in Newman, IL, the son of Frank and Rosalie (Hill) Pyles. He married Barbara Leeming on June 25, 1991 in Decatur, IL.

Harold worked for Norfolk & Southern Railroad as a Switchman, retiring after 35 years. He loved model trains, fishing, finding treasures and fixing them for resale and garage sales. He was a member of Antioch Christian Church.

Harold is survived by his wife of 31 years, Barbara; daughters: Kim Hicks of Decatur and Rhonda Ogden of Oakland; stepsons: David Grimes (Sarah) of St. Louis, MO, and Don Grimes (Becky) of Louisville, KY; grandchildren: Matt Hicks, Wilson Prater, Amanda Dye; step-grandchildren: Kaleigh Fenton (Corey), Mikala Mohl, Nick Grimes, Christopher Mohl, Caden Grimes, Kylianne Grimes, Robbie Grimes, Ashleigh Shane, Bethany Kittle, Joshua Grimes, Nathan Grimes; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Dale, Jim and John; and an infant brother and sister.

