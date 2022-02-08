CHARLESTON — Harold Lee Bolen, age 79, of Charleston, IL, passed away Sunday morning, February 6, 2022, at Odd-Fellow Rebekah Home.

In his honor, the funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Pastor Brad Brown will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held the same day from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Harold was born on November 2, 1942, in Chrisman, IL to the late Harold E. and Mary E. (Rardin) Bolen. He married Gertrude A. Jenkins on August 31, 1960, at the East Side Church of the Nazarene in Mattoon, IL.

He is survived by his wife of over sixty-years, Gertie Bolen of Charleston, IL; one daughter, Patricia "Pat" Wallace and husband Dave of Tavares, FL; one son, Harold E. "Jake" Bolen and wife Paula of Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren: Ryan Wallace and wife Lindsey, Danielle Laue and husband Jon, Emily Prasun and husband Tanner; eight great-grandchildren: Gavin Wallace, BrookLynn Wallace, Anabelle Wallace, Joshua Brown, Timothy Drake, Livingston Laue, Knox Prasun, Sawyer Prasun; one brother, Larry Bolen of Mattoon, IL; one sister, Pat VanAndre of Phoenix, AZ.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Bolen.

Harold was a longtime employee for Trailmobile in Charleston, IL, before his retirement and was previously employed at Youngs Radiator in Mattoon, IL. Harold enjoyed making parts on his lathes and mills for his family and friends. Harold was a lifelong National Rifle Association (NRA) member and an avid trap shooter; a passion he shared with his wife, Gertie. They proudly belonged to Round Grove Sportsman Club and Edgar County Sportsman Club and attended weekly to maintain their shooting skills. With years of traveling and competitions throughout, Harold and Gertie formed a camaraderie and lifelong friendships amongst the trap shooting clubs.

Above all, Harold was a true family man. His wife, children, and grandchildren were his pride and joy. Always present at all events throughout the years, Harold enjoyed and savored every memory made with his loved ones. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

