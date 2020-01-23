DECATUR — Harold Lee Gifford, 3/26/39 - 1/19/20, Formerly of Decatur, he was the son of Homer H. and Mardell E. Souders Gifford. Harold married Marilyn K. Roberts in 1963, they were married for 56 years.
They have three sons and two daughters: Brian L. Gifford (Ann) of Edwardsville, Illinois; Kerry S. Gifford (Sheila) of Mahomet, Illinois; Tracy A. Gifford (Beth) of New Bern, North Carolina; Karen R. Moore (Derek) of Carrollton, Texas and Tricia K. Warner (Brent) of Columbus, Indiana. He has 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Richland Community College and The University of Illinois at Springfield. Harold was retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years of service as postmaster at both Niantic and Forsyth, Illinois. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for eight years during the Vietnam War.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-reed.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.
