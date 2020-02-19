CERRO GORDO — Harold Lee Martin, 82, of Cerro Gordo passed away February 17, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 Thursday, February 20, at the funeral home in Decatur. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials in Harold's honor may be made to Cerro Gordo Youth League or The Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo.

Harold was born in Decatur, IL on December 11, 1937 to Clifton, Sr. and Georgianna (Kropp) Martin. He graduated from Cerro Gordo High School and was active in all sports. Harold worked at A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company/Tate & Lyle in the I.C. Department, retiring after 40 plus years of service. He later worked for Buchanan.

Harold played fast pitch softball for 32 years, as centerfielder, pitcher and manager in State tournaments. He was Grand Marshall of the Fat Hill Fest in 1996, the same year he was elected to the Illinois Amateur Softball Hall of Fame. Harold was involved in Cerro Gordo Youth League and was inducted into the Youth League Hall of Fame in 2010, and coached many youth teams in the community. Harold loved being outdoors, gardening, and helping others.

Harold was a member of The Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo.