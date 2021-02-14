GRASS VALLEY, California — Harold Leon Crackel, aka "Toad" or "Popsie," World War II pilot, expert woodworker, skilled welder, lifelong learner, proud resident of southern Illinois for 90 years, and most notably a strong willed debater, died January 19, 2021 at the age of 96 in Grass Valley, CA.

He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Norma and Dennis Carder and by his wife and sweetheart of 70 years, Kathern "Putty" Crackel. He will be forever missed by his daughter and son-in-law: Vicki and John Deam; his granddaughters: Rachelle (Nate) Ferguson, Shannon (Sam) Ward; and his great grandsons: Kaden Ferguson, Carder Ferguson and Dylan Burrow.