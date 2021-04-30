NIANTIC - Harold Leon Hiser, affectionately known to everyone as "Grandpa", 79, of Niantic, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family and amazing support system.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Funeral service to celebrate Harold's life will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Memorials may be made to the Niantic Fire Department or the family. IDPH and CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. You may view the service live by clicking the following link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/53142/hash:65134CB7F571459A.