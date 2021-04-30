 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harold Leon Hiser
0 entries

Harold Leon Hiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NIANTIC - Harold Leon Hiser, affectionately known to everyone as "Grandpa", 79, of Niantic, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family and amazing support system.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Funeral service to celebrate Harold's life will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Memorials may be made to the Niantic Fire Department or the family. IDPH and CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. You may view the service live by clicking the following link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/53142/hash:65134CB7F571459A.

View the complete obituary, send condolences, and share memories: www.moranandgoebel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News