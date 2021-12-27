ASSUMPTION — Harold Leroy Garner, 84, of Assumption, died December 22, 2021, in his home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, with a visitation Monday, December 27, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., both in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption. Memorials may be made to One in Christ Youth Group or the organization of your choice. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption, following the service.

Harold was born on January 24, 1937, in Decatur, IL, the son of Ira Fielding Garner and Ora Mae Ramsey. He married Phyllis Cain on June 14, 1959, in Decatur. She survives.

Harold's passion for automobiles led him to become self-employed in Assumption, IL, as owner of Garner Auto Care. He was a strong supporter of his community and did not ever know a stranger. His orneriness and practical jokes will be talked about and remembered for years to come. Family was a very important virtue to Harold, and each of his grandkids and great-grandkids held a very special place in his heart.

Surviving is his wife, Phyllis; daughters: Diana (Mark) Caudle of Tower Hill, IL, Marsha (Brent) White of Decatur, IL, and Cathy (John) Stevenson of Ramsey, IL; son, Michael Garner of Assumption, IL; grandchildren: Andrew, Brian, Carrie, Darcy, Chance, Wil, Zackary, Trevor, Corbin, Spencer, Madisyn, and Keaton; great-grandchildren: Rheagan, Easton, Theodore, Gabriel, Hudson, Brynnlee, Griffin, Addilynn, Everly, Silas, Cole, and Leo; brother, Butch (Ruth) Garner of Forsyth; and sisters: Evelyn Seitz of Mt. Pulaski, IL, and Carole Duff of Maroa, IL.

Preceding him in death are his parents, five brothers, and seven sisters.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption, has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.