Oct. 23, 1943 - April 18, 2023

FORSYTH — Harold "Max" Sperry, 79, of Forsyth, died 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Randall Residence in Decatur.

Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, 2442 N. Route 121, Decatur, IL 62526. Graveside service will follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

If desired memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur, IL 62522.

Max was born October 23, 1943, in rural Blue Mound, son of Herman and Hazel (Denton) Sperry. He was a retired Yard Master of Norfolk and Southern Railroad. Max served as a Deacon Emeritus at Central Christian Church in Decatur.

He is survived by his daughter, Marcella "Marcy" McGuinn of Chicago, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers: Claude, Harley, Jerry and Larry, and his wife, Evelyn.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.