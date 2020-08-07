CISCO - Harold Michael Swarts, 72 of Cisco, Illinois passed away 7:28 PM August 6, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, Il.
No services are planned at this time. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Illinois assisted the family with cremation rites.
Memorials may be directed to the Harold Michael Swarts Memorial Fund.
Michael was born August 17, 1946 in Decatur, IL the son of Herald E. and Sarah Eileen “Sally” (Edwards) Swarts. He married Mary Catherine Reed January 12, 1990 in Monticello, Il. She passed away April 9, 1999.
Survivors include his son, Timothy (Freedom) Swarts, Tullahoma, TN, stepchildren, Donna Roe, Cisco, IL, Matt (Brie) Clark, Pensacola, FL; Paul Clark, Cisco, IL, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death his Parents, 1 Son, Farren Andrew Swarts.
Michael served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 until 1968, obtaining the rank of PF1. He was a successful business owner for many years. Michael had an out personality and loved to visit with people.
