× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CISCO - Harold Michael Swarts, 72 of Cisco, Illinois passed away 7:28 PM August 6, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, Il.

No services are planned at this time. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Illinois assisted the family with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to the Harold Michael Swarts Memorial Fund.

Michael was born August 17, 1946 in Decatur, IL the son of Herald E. and Sarah Eileen “Sally” (Edwards) Swarts. He married Mary Catherine Reed January 12, 1990 in Monticello, Il. She passed away April 9, 1999.

Survivors include his son, Timothy (Freedom) Swarts, Tullahoma, TN, stepchildren, Donna Roe, Cisco, IL, Matt (Brie) Clark, Pensacola, FL; Paul Clark, Cisco, IL, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death his Parents, 1 Son, Farren Andrew Swarts.

Michael served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 until 1968, obtaining the rank of PF1. He was a successful business owner for many years. Michael had an out personality and loved to visit with people.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Swarts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.