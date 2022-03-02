DECATUR — Harold Whitacre Jr., 93, of Decatur, passed away February 27, 2022, at Bement Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date – when it is safer to do so. Memorials in Harold's honor can be made to a Charity of Donor's Choice.

Harold was born May 6, 1928, in Pana, IL, the son of Harold and Gladys (Ladow) Whitacre Sr. He proudly served the US Army. He married Phyllis Whitacre in 1950, she preceded him in death. He later found love with Leah Kaiping, she preceded him in death. Harold worked for Mueller Company in quality control for over 40-years before retiring. He also delivered medications for nursing home residents with Enloe's Pharmacy for many years.

After retirement, Harold continued to work weekends at Spare Times Bowling Alley. He was known to be a very active person, even in his later years. Harold could be found working out at Gold's Gym, bowling, golfing, camping, and riding his bike around town. He was always a kind man. Harold was always pleasant and had a smile on his face. He never knew a stranger. He was also a Chicago Cubs fan. Harold will truly be missed by his family and friends.

Harold is survived by his sons: Charles Whitacre, and Scott (Lisa) Whitacre; grandchildren: Andrea Whitacre, Charles D. Whitacre, Larry Allen, Trenton (Jennifer) Williamson, Sterling (Blanca) Williamson; five great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Evelyn) Whitacre; and Buddy, his beloved dog.

He is preceded in death by his wives: Phyllis Whitacre, Leah Kaiping, son, Marty Whitacre; and brother, Frank Whitacre.

