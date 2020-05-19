× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Harriet Frances Douglass, 97, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, in Decatur.

Harriet was born October 26, 1922, in Decatur, IL, to Andrew Fay and Gertrude Irene (Hodge) McDonald. She married Joseph C. Douglass on December 24, 1942, in Decatur, IL. He passed away February 1, 1999. Harriet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a 50 year member of Grace United Methodist Church and attended Antioch Christian Church regularly after she moved to Tanglewood Village. She was a substitute teacher, volunteered with Project Read, St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary and many other organizations.

She is survived by her four children, Martha (Byron) Fast, Jane (Stu) Campbell, Sally (Roger) Deibert and James Douglass; fourteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and great-step-grandchildren; and her special friend and caregiver, Connie Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joe.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the staff at Tanglewood Village and all the staff on the 6th floor ICU at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Graveside services to celebrate the life of Harriet Douglass will be private. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church or Antioch Christian Church. The family of Harriet Douglass is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.