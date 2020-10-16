Harriet (Pope) Burgett

Harriet was a 1946 Niantic High School graduate, attended and graduated from Millikin University where she was a Zeta Tau Alpha sorority member which provided lifelong friendships. Harriet also received advanced degrees in Library Science from the University of Illinois. Harriet was a substitute teacher in the Warrensburg-Latham school system; much to the chagrin of her sons! Subsequently, she was employed as the librarian for the Warrensburg-Latham High School and finally at the Illiopolis High School. Harriet loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Harriet was an avid reader, traveler, antiques collector and enjoyed research of family genealogy. She had many travel adventures with her good friend Joann Williams and explored Natchez Trace, Oregon Trail, and multiple Presidential Libraries. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a long time member of the Latham United Methodist Church.