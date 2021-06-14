 Skip to main content
Harriett E. Morrison

DECATUR – Harriett E. Morrison, 97, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Visitation will be at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 12 pm until the service time of 1pm. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DMH Gift Shop or Forsyth United Methodist Church.

View the complete obituary, send condolences and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

