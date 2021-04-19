DECATUR - Harriett J. Wall (Bunch-Galloway), age 82 of Decatur, IL passed away on January 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family

Harriett was born October 9, 1938, in Decatur, IL to Harrison "Harry" and Verna (Mills) Bunch. She married Don Wall on October 10, 1981 in Decatur, IL. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She enjoyed music with the Sweet Adelines in Decatur and Springfield including her quartet "4 Star Edition", and her Christian trio from Christ United Methodist Church "inJoy".

Harriett is survived by her husband, Don; her daughters: Gay (Larry) Marques of Auburn, IL and Kelly (Brad) York of Decatur, IL. She is affectionately called "Grandma Kitty" by her grandchildren: Joshua (Melinda) Marques of Auburn IL, Wes (Becca) York of Franklin, IN, Joe (Kacey) York of Decatur, IL, and Laurel (Jordan) Law of Chatham, IL; and her great-grandchildren: Noah, Bailey, Luke, Joel, Tyler and Karter. New great-grandchildren are Noah, Nya and Ayla. She is also survived by her sisters: Betty (George) Alderson of Albertville, AL and Lois (Jay) Mueller of Monticello, IL.

Harriett is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters: Marjorie E. Fedrigon and Phyllis I. Seitz.