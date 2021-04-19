DECATUR - Harriett J. Wall (Bunch-Galloway), age 82 of Decatur, IL passed away on January 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family
Harriett was born October 9, 1938, in Decatur, IL to Harrison "Harry" and Verna (Mills) Bunch. She married Don Wall on October 10, 1981 in Decatur, IL. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She enjoyed music with the Sweet Adelines in Decatur and Springfield including her quartet "4 Star Edition", and her Christian trio from Christ United Methodist Church "inJoy".
Harriett is survived by her husband, Don; her daughters: Gay (Larry) Marques of Auburn, IL and Kelly (Brad) York of Decatur, IL. She is affectionately called "Grandma Kitty" by her grandchildren: Joshua (Melinda) Marques of Auburn IL, Wes (Becca) York of Franklin, IN, Joe (Kacey) York of Decatur, IL, and Laurel (Jordan) Law of Chatham, IL; and her great-grandchildren: Noah, Bailey, Luke, Joel, Tyler and Karter. New great-grandchildren are Noah, Nya and Ayla. She is also survived by her sisters: Betty (George) Alderson of Albertville, AL and Lois (Jay) Mueller of Monticello, IL.
Harriett is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters: Marjorie E. Fedrigon and Phyllis I. Seitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Harriett's honor can be made to Christ United Methodist Church at 1503 N. Summit, Decatur, IL.
A family led Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, April 24th at Christ United Methodist Church with Pastor Braden Parks officiating. The service is scheduled for 11 am with visitation prior starting at 10:30am. Burial will follow at the Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery in Harristown, IL.
Harriett's family asks that attendees observe the CDC's Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.