DECATUR — Harriett J. Wall (Bunch-Galloway), age 82 of Decatur, IL passed away on January 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Harriett was born October 9, 1938, in Decatur, IL to Harrison "Harry" and Verna (Mills) Bunch. She married Don Wall on October 10, 1981 in Decatur, IL. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She enjoyed music with the Sweet Adelines in Decatur and Springfield and her quartet "4 Star Edition", "Latest Edition" and her Christian trio from Christ United Methodist Church "inJoy".
Harriett started teaching in Macon, IL in 1961, retiring with Warrensburg-Latham School District in 1986.
Harriett is survived by her husband, Don; her daughters: Gay (Larry) Marques of Auburn, IL and Kelly (Brad) York of Decatur, IL. She is affectionately called "Grandma Kitty" by her grandchildren: Joshua (Melinda) Marques of Auburn IL, Wes York (fiancee Becca Stevenson) of Franklin, IN, Joe (Kacey) York of Decatur, IL, and Laurel (Jordan) Law of Chatham, IL; her sisters: Betty (George) Alderson of Albertville, AL and Lois (Jay) Mueller of Monticello, IL; and her great-grandchildren: Noah, Bailey, Luke, Joel, Tyler and Karter. Future great-grandchildren: Noah, Nya and Ayla.
Harriett is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Alberta L. Bunch, Dorothy L. Bunch, Marjorie E. Fedrigon and Phyllis I. Seitz.
The family would like to thank the employees of Tanglewood and a special thank you to Jessica and Christina from Elara Caring (Hospice).
The family is being served by Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Please sign the family guestbook at: www.TLCelebratingeverylife.com. Memorials in Harriett's honor can be made to Christ United Methodist Church in Decatur, IL or to Elara Caring, 3085 Stevenson Dr., Suite 200, Springfield, IL 62703.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
