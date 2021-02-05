DECATUR — Harriett J. Wall (Bunch-Galloway), age 82 of Decatur, IL passed away on January 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Harriett was born October 9, 1938, in Decatur, IL to Harrison "Harry" and Verna (Mills) Bunch. She married Don Wall on October 10, 1981 in Decatur, IL. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She enjoyed music with the Sweet Adelines in Decatur and Springfield and her quartet "4 Star Edition", "Latest Edition" and her Christian trio from Christ United Methodist Church "inJoy".

Harriett started teaching in Macon, IL in 1961, retiring with Warrensburg-Latham School District in 1986.

Harriett is survived by her husband, Don; her daughters: Gay (Larry) Marques of Auburn, IL and Kelly (Brad) York of Decatur, IL. She is affectionately called "Grandma Kitty" by her grandchildren: Joshua (Melinda) Marques of Auburn IL, Wes York (fiancee Becca Stevenson) of Franklin, IN, Joe (Kacey) York of Decatur, IL, and Laurel (Jordan) Law of Chatham, IL; her sisters: Betty (George) Alderson of Albertville, AL and Lois (Jay) Mueller of Monticello, IL; and her great-grandchildren: Noah, Bailey, Luke, Joel, Tyler and Karter. Future great-grandchildren: Noah, Nya and Ayla.