Sept. 26, 1946 - April 1, 2023

SAVOY — Harry Earl Clem, 76, of Savoy died t 9:03 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, with Rev. Roger Digges and Rev. Chris Repp officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

Harry was born on September 26, 1946, in Decatur, the son of Earl and Zula Kerr Clem. He married Judith Mathews on Feb. 14, 2002, in St. Joseph, she survives.

Also surviving are one son, David (Emily) Clem of Madison, WI; two step-sons: Michael (Debbie) Tyler of Philo, Rick (Deborah) Tyler of Gifford; and four step-daughters: Teresa Gossman of Waukee, IA, Natalie (Jim) Braden of Evansville, IN, Angie (Josh) Rouley of Elliott, Kathy (Jason) Atwood of St. Joseph; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harold (Arlene) Clem of Fort Mill, SC.

Harry graduated from Warrensburg-Latham H.S. in 1964, and the University of Illinois in 1969, and the U of I College of Law in 1972.

He was a partner in Follmer, West, Erdmann and Clem from 1976 – 1979 when he became an Associate Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit from 1979 – 1995. In 1995, he became the Circuit Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit retiring in 2016.

Judge Clem was a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, a Fellow of the Illinois Bar Foundation, Champaign County Bar Association, Illinois Judges Association, Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education, and the Illinois Family Support Enforcement Association, and the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation.

Judge Clem authored or co-authored several publications and books.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Champaign, Urbana Rotary Club, Champaign Lions Club, Lions of Illinois, Boy Scouts of America, Upsilon Alumni Corporation, Delta Chi Fraternity, University of Illinois Alumni Association, Illini Rebounders and the Champaign County Civil War Round Table.

Judge Clem loved to read, the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln and traveling.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crime Stoppers, Prairieland Council Boy Scouts of America, or the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum.

