DECATUR — Harry Franklin Myers, 88, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Billie Myers.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Harry Myers will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association 2309 W White Oaks Dr Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704. The family of Harry Myers is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
