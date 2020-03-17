Harry Franklin Myers
0 entries

Harry Franklin Myers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Harry Franklin Myers

DECATUR — Harry Franklin Myers, 88, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Billie Myers.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Harry Myers will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association 2309 W White Oaks Dr Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704. The family of Harry Myers is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News