July 4, 1936 - Jan. 17, 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Harry Hills, loving husband, father of three children, eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, passed away at the age of 87.

Harry was born on July 4, 1936, to Harry and Mildred Hills.

Harry had a passion for woodworking, fishing, and golfing. His love for his family, friends, his subtle humor and his great stories will be missed by all.

Harry was preceded in death by his father, Harry; his mother, Mildred; and his sister, Millie. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his sister, Lois (nee Hills) Lehnhardt; his three children: Harry Hills, Tom Hills and Judy (nee Hills) Yuenger; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held February 4, 2023, 12:00 noon at Good Shephard Lutheran Church, 822 Belvoir Ave., Chattanooga, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.