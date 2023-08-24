June 4, 1923 - Aug. 3, 2023

DECATUR — Harry Milton Cook Sr., 100, of Decatur, IL, passed away on August 3, 2023, at St Mary's Hospital.

He was born June 4, 1923, to Thomas Tenbrook and Flora Irene (Hershey) Cook, and grew up in what was then the south end of Decatur near Lake Decatur on Dorenda St. He met Ruby Helen Haws at a square dance at Southside (now Mueller) Park. Harry and Ruby were married in Decatur on September 20, 1942. Ruby passed on September 19, 2020, one day shy of their 78th wedding anniversary.

As a young man, Harry worked for Morehouse & Wells, DuPont, and in various capacities for Black & Co at Black's Hardware, Decatur Paint, and Varnish and Black's Sporting Goods. He then owned Cook's Sport Center in downtown Decatur for many years, before becoming the sporting goods buyer for K's Merchandise Mart. After retiring from K's, he returned to work part-time at Black's Decatur Paint & Varnish. At 99 years old, Harry was still at Black's working for the 3rd and now 4th generation of the Black family.

Harry followed his passion for sports throughout his life. In the 1940s and early 1950s, he played first base for the popular and very successful fast pitch softball teams of The Smokehouse and the Decatur Merchants. As a young father and then community leader, Harry spent endless hours promoting boys' baseball and other organized youth athletic programs. He spearheaded the development of Decatur Boys Baseball, Junior League Football, Youth Soccer and men's fast pitch facilities at Borg Warner Field as well as co-founding the Decatur Sports Foundation.

Harry received many awards over the years for his youth sports and community activism. In 1976, PONY Baseball and Softball honored Harry with their highest national award, the Joe E Brown Fellowship Award. In 1980, Harry was inducted into the Decatur Athletic Council Hall of Fame as a youth sports pioneer.

In addition to the countless hours spent on developing youth sports, Harry Cook was active in many of Decatur civic organizations throughout his personal and professional life. He was a member of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Council, Lions Club, Elks Club, "Save Lake Decatur" Committee and Decatur First Night committees. Harry was actively involved with the Memorial Day Boat Races, 4th of July Fireworks, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTA, school athletic booster clubs, Decatur Macon County Senior Center, and a wide variety of charities.

He was an avid fisherman, bowhunter and fan of almost every kind of amateur and professional sports. Last spring and summer you would have found him at almost every home game of the Milliken Women's Softball team whom he helped cheer to their first ever NCAA National Championship Tournament. Coach Whitney Sower and her Father Brian, Coach Katie Tenbauer, and catcher Leah Foreman became Harry's close friends. He was the #1 Fan of Big Blue's Woman's Softball!

Harry is survived by son, Harry M "Rocky" (Janice) Cook Jr. of Decatur; and daughter, Marylou Cook Hay of Plymouth, MN; granddaughter, Shelley Grotjan Jones (Shawn Shelby) of Decatur; grandsons: Trey (Julie) Cook of Cary, NC, Chad (Beth) Campbell of Decatur, and Christopher Hay of Plymouth, MN; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Marilyn Haws; and numerous nieces, nephews; and many dear friends and neighbors, including longtime friends: Ray Schrimpsher, Larry Probst and Randy Malcolm.

Special thanks to Jill Klebe from St Mary's Cardiac Rehab who went above and beyond to encourage, support, befriend and even personally drive Harry to his bi-weekly rehab exercise classes.

Harry was preceded in death by Ruby Haws Cook, his wife of 77 years; his parents; twin brother, Tim; son, Thomas L (Tommy) Cook; and daughter-in-law, Carm Cook.

Cremation services were provided by Central Cremation Center and funeral arrangements by Graceland-Fairlawn. There will be Visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with Graveside Service to follow at 12:00 Noon at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family knows Harry would be thrilled if you chose to volunteer or donate to a local Decatur non-profit organization that works with youth.