SPRINGFIELD — Harry R. Parson, 93, of Springfield, died at 10:20 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1928 in Springfield, to John Elmer and Pearl Bell Brotton Parson, Jr. He married Patricia N. Miller on February 7, 1948 and she preceded him in death on December 12, 1992.
Survivors include one son, Randy (Connie) Parson of Decatur; one daughter, Cheryl (David) Beckner of Tucson, AZ; five grandchildren: David (Pam) Beckner, Lisa Dungey, Mary (Jim) Dial, Wendy (Zach) Jones, and Alex Parson; thirteen great grandchildren: Jessica, Caitlin, Gregory, Rachel, Shawna, Shelby, Tessa, Oliver, Judah, Ellie, Ashton, Rachel, and Nathan; Special Friend, Barb Bolin of Springfield and her children; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two great grandsons, Joseph and Justin; one great great granddaughter, GG; one sister, Thelma Titone, and five brothers, Fred Hutchinson, Ray Hutchinson, Elmer "Lee" Parson, Ernest Parson, and Virgil Parson. Harry was a US Army veteran serving in the Signal Corps from 1945-1947.
During the mid-70s, Harry served as President for The Village of Grandview. He was also a member of Blue Ridge Club, Eagles, DAV, Elks and Grass Hackers. He was an avid golfer, bowler and enjoyed shuffleboard and playing cards.
Harry worked for Sangamo Electric for twenty-eight years and retired from the State of Illinois in 1991 where he worked for CMS as a Systems Analyst.
Visitation: 9:30–11:15 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. Graveside Service 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Pastor Michael Koschmann officiating and military honors being conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
