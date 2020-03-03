MONTICELLO — Harry Richard Ernst, 82, of Monticello, passed away at 5:40 a.m., March 2, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Harry was born February 17, 1938 in Decatur, IL the son of Russell and Marguerite (Whitted) Ernst. He married Terese Marie Snyder on November 15, 1958 in Macon, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Terese M. Ernest of Monticello; sons, Rusty Ernst (Tammy) of Mahomet and Larry Ernst (Lori) of Paxton; grandchildren, Justin Ernst (Nicole), Christopher Ernst (Kimberly), Kaylee Butler (Karis) and Jared Ernst (Katie); step-grandsons, Cody Marlar (Rachel) and Cade Marlar; great grandchildren, Rhett, Carter, Thadd, Adelyn, Kambree, McKinley, Axton, and Tripp; sister, Joyce Adams and niece Christy Lynn both of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his parents, twin daughters, and a brother.
Harry was a farmer and retired from the Bridgestone/Firestone plant in Decatur. He was dedicated and a provider who loved his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed farming and going camping.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 202 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Monticello United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Sweet officiating. Interment will be held in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Piatt County Nursing Home, or an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com
