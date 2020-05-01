× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT AUBURN -- Harry W. Elliott, 89, of Mt. Auburn, IL passed away on April 30, 2020 at 5:58 AM.

He was born on June 24, 1930, in Decatur, IL, the son of Harry R.and Edna (Kaylor) Elliott. He married Mary Alice Vincent on April 14, 1951 in Mt. Auburn, IL. Harry enjoyed farming for many years and was a member of the Taylorville Christian Church in Taylorville.

Harry is survived by his Wife: Mary Elliott of Mt. Auburn, IL; Daughters: Rebecca (Russ) Winans of Mt. Auburn, IL; Beth (Daniel) Simmons of Mt. Auburn, IL; Bonnye (Michael) Patton of Mechanicsburg, IL; Grandchildren: Joshua (Ann) Winans, Jacob (Laura) Winans, Nathan (Gia) Simmons, Katrina (Gary) Rexroad, Cassandra (Chris) Melton, Charissa (Dennis) Reed, Caitlin Patton and Calla Patton; Great-Grandchildren: Kaylor, Lauren, Madelyn, Toby, Tucker and Ty Winans; Grant and Adelyn Simmons, Kendall, Karlee and Elliott Rexroad; Hunter, Chazity and Austin Melton; Andrew, Morgan and Wyatt Walden; Twin brother: Harold W (Judy) Elliott of Warrensburg, IL; Sisters-in-Law: Dorothy Moffett of Stonington, IL; Dixie Vincent of Mt. Auburn, IL; Many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Step-Mother: Vera Elliott, Granddaughter: Courtney Patton and Brother: Ralston K. Elliott.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Mt. Auburn Cemetery with Pastor James Jones officiating. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Illinois Chapter or Taylorville Christian Church 1124 N. Webster St. Taylorville, IL 62568 or to the Mt. Auburn Fire Department 365 W. Arch St. Mt. Auburn, Il 62547. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at suttonmemorialhome.com.

