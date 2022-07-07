 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Haven L. "Shorty" Walker

April 29, 1929 - July 3, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Haven L. "Shorty" Walker, age 93, of Colorado Springs, passed away July 3, 2022.

He was born in Decatur, IL, on April 29, 1929, and moved to Colorado Springs in 1992. Mr. Walker was an Army veteran and a Tool Designer for Caterpillar Tractor Company. He was an avid outdoorsman and woodworker, and was active in Boy Scouts, Little League and the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church and Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce.

Survivors include son, Kim (Sue) Walker of Colorado Springs; and grandchildren: Averi Walker (Stamp) and Nolan Walker; and great-grandchild, Ayla Walker Stamp. He is also survived by four siblings.

Haven was preceded in death by wife, Barbara (Hamilton); and son; John Walker.

Graveside services at Pikes Peak National Cemetery will be arranged by Swan-Law Funeral Directors, Colorado Springs.

