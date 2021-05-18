ROCKY MOUNT, Missouri - Hazel G. Sunderland, 100, of Rocky Mount, MO, formerly of Decatur, IL passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Osage Beach, MO.

A service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Hazel was born January 4, 1921, in Moweaqua, IL the daughter of Roy and Maude (Shride) Giles. She married Everett "Blaine" Sunderland on October 16, 1949. He preceded her in death on March 15, 1997.

Hazel owned and operated Gwyaine Kennels of Decatur until 1982, retiring to Northern Wisconsin.

Surviving are her sons: Kirk Sunderland (Loretta) of Hayward, WI and Aaron Sunderland of Rocky Mount, MO; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers and one sister.