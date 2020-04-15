DECATUR — Hazel Vorties, 88, of Decatur passed away April 8, 2020 at Fairhavens Senior Living.
She is survived by her husband, L.C. Vorties, Sr. of Decatur; children: Albert (Dottie) Watkins of San Bernardino, CA, Terry (Nadine) Watkins of Decatur, L.C. (Mary) Vorties Jr. of San Diego, CA, Andre (Angie) Vorties of Decatur, daughter, Ramona Hasan of Atlanta, GA, one sister, Edmonia Clark of Decatur, 19 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Walker Funeral Service. Private funeral service will be held. Burial: Macon County Memorial Park. Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service, www.walkerfs.com.
