Heather Erin Dennis

DECATUR -- Heather Erin Raaum Dennis, age 42, of Bloomington, IL 61701 passed away 7:45 AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life open house will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM with a program beginning at 4:30 PM at The Atrium, Bone Student Center Illinois State University 200 N. University St, Normal IL. Burial was in Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois or to the cause of the donor's choice.

Heather was born October 18, 1977 in Urbana, IL, the daughter of William Michael “Mike” and Marcia Lynn Raaum Dennis.

Surviving are her parents, Mike and Marcia Dennis, Normal, IL, brother, Justin Dennis, Normal, IL, five aunts: Susan Raaum, Springfield, IL and Robin (Scott) Schingel, Urbana, IL, Sandy Dennis, Decatur, IL, Connie Cissna, Decatur, IL, Robin Dennis of River Forest, IL and one uncle: Steve (Ruth) Dennis of Decatur, IL, several cousins. She also had three cats she adored, Schermerhorn, Phoebe and Nellie.

Heather is preceded in death by her grandparents: Arne and Rene Raaum (maternal) and Martin C. and Ada Belle Dennis (paternal) and Aunt Sharon (Dennis) Whitten.