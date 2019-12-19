BLOOMINGTON -- Heather Erin Raaum Dennis, age 42, of Bloomington, IL 61701 passed away 7:45 AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence.
Visitation will be 2:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E. Washington St., Bloomington, IL. Her graveside service will be Monday 11:00 AM, December 23, 2019 at Funks Grove Cemetery (Ollie Section), McLean, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Illinois State University Bone Student Center. Her aunt, Connie Cissna, will be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois or to the cause of the donor's choice.
Heather was born October 18, 1977 in Urbana, IL, the daughter of William Michael “Mike” and Marcia Lynn Raaum Dennis.
Surviving are her parents, Mike and Marcia Dennis, Normal, IL, brother, Justin Dennis, Normal, IL, five aunts: Susan Raaum, Springfield, IL and Robin (Scott) Schingel, Urbana, IL, Sandy Dennis, Decatur, IL, Connie Cissna, Decatur, IL, Robin Dennis of River Forest, IL and one uncle: Steve (Ruth) Dennis of Decatur, IL, several cousins. She also had three cats she adored, Schermerhorn, Phoebe and Nellie.
Heather is preceded in death by her grandparents: Arne and Rene Raaum (maternal) and Martin C. and Ada Belle Dennis (paternal) and aunt Sharon (Dennis) Whitten.
Heather graduated from University High School in 1995 and from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in May, 1999.
Heather spent eleven years in Hollywood, working in the film industry. She was involved in multiple projects and films including The Spiderwick Chronicles, Batman Begins, Charlotte's Web, Scooby Doo 2 and was Assistant to the Director of The Cinderella Story. In 2010, she moved back to Normal IL and since that time has worked at Illinois State University: 2 years in Study Center and 8 years as Senior Event Planner for the Office of Admissions. They achieved record enrollment numbers for the past four years.
Heather lived life to its fullest. She was creative, caring, and hilariously funny. She made everyone around her smile with her humor and infectious laugh. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
