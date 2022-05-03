July 21, 1936 - May 2, 2022

DECATUR — Helen D. Kingston, 85, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, in her residence.

The family will gather for a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastor Chris Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Lookout Addition, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church of Decatur and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

Helen was born on July 21, 1936, in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Harry Woodford and Anna Bell (White) Tarter. She graduated from Nokomis High School in the Class of 1954. Helen was a bookkeeper for Tate and Lyle in Decatur, IL. She married Aubrey L. Kinston on December 12, 1964, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2021. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur, IL, the Christian Women's Club, and Home Extension. She enjoyed making crafts and crocheting.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Kimberly K. Rimmel and husband Robert of Decatur, IL; two grandchildren: Lynsday Rimmel and Robert Rimmel; and one great-grandchild, Carson Black.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Aubrey; three brothers: Ernest, Loyd, and Dan Tarter; and sister, Gladys Root.

