May 27, 1925 - April 4, 2022

MONTICELLO — Helen D. Mosser, 96, of Monticello, died at 6:24 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her daughter and loving cat, Pepper.

She was born May 27, 1925, in Hays, KS, the daughter of Patrick J. and Bessie Armstrong Deane. Growing up on a cattle ranch, she became a champion horse-woman in the 1930s and 40s. She married John D. Mosser on October 16, 1954, in Decatur, IL.

Survivors include two daughters, who both still go by the Mosser last name: Patricia (Miles Cary Leahey) Mosser of New York City, NY, and Amy (James David Vance) Mosser of Evanston, IL; four grandchildren: Rosemary A. Leahey, John Mosser Vance, Andrew Rhen Vance, and Emily Giana Vance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers: Patrick Deane, Jr., and Robert A. Deane.

Helen was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Monticello United Methodist Church, Northwestern University-NU Loyal Platinum Society (75-years), and Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She was a pharmaceutical chemist for 10-years and then a stay-at-home mother and community volunteer. Helen advocated for the first rural Head Start Program in Piatt County in 1967, active with Meals on Wheels, and the Monticello School District. She was elected Treasurer of the Allerton Library Board for over 30-years. She received her bachelor's degree in chemistry from Northwestern University.

Visitation and funeral Services will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Kathy Sweet officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Abingdon Cemetery in Abingdon. Arrangements are being handled by Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St, Monticello, IL.

Memorials can be made to the Youth Job Center, 1114 Church Street, Evanston, IL, or the John Mosser Public Library, 106 W. Meek Street, Abingdon.

Many thanks to Debbie Castang and Mary Morgan, for their support of Helen.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.