MOUNT PULASKI — Helen E. Henrichsmeyer, 103, passed away on August 2, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, IL.

Helen was born on January 25, 1918 near Mt. Pulaski, IL, daughter of William and Alice Musser. She married Oscar Henrichsmeyer on February 23, 1936 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski, IL. He preceded her in death on September 29, 1987.

Surviving Helen are her children: Irene Stoll of North Mankato, MN and Larry Henrichsmeyer of Decatur, IL; four grandchildren and her 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law: Don Stoll, daughter-in-law: Ilene Henrichsmeyer, two brothers, one grandson, and one great-granddaughter.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, IL, for the excellent and loving care of Helen.

A private family graveside for Helen will be held at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorials may be made in Helen's name to Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur or Vonderlieth Living Center. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski.