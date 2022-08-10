Aug. 28, 1930 - Aug. 7, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Helen E. Jones, 91, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. The family will have visitation on Friday evening from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Helen was born August 28, 1930, in Atwood, IL, the daughter of Paul and Inez (Utterback) Quick. She married Leonard Jones on June 25, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 27, 1989. She retired in 1987, as a special-needs bus driver for the Mt. Zion School District.

Surviving are her sons: Mike Jones (Sandy) of Mt. Zion, Gary Jones of Bettendorf, IA, and Rick Jones (Penny) of Mt. Zion; daughter: Amy Bagley (Jeff) of Mt. Zion; sister-in-law: Yvonne Harshbarger of Decatur; grandchildren: Kelli Ellis (Chris), Doug Jones, Jennifer Jones (Dave Willis), Joshua Jones, Jamie Goeckeritz (Jeremy), Jake Jones (Megan), Mitch Jones, Quinn Bagley, and Hannah Odom; fifteen great-grandchildren also survive.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers: Paul and Dale; and two granddaughters: Kimberly Jones and an infant granddaughter.