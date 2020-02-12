DECATUR — Helen E. Scheibly, 80, of Decatur, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15 at Bement Cemetery, Bement, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. (noon), Saturday, February 15, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Elara Caring - Hospice Illinois and/or Heritage Health in Mt. Zion.

Helen was born June 21, 1939, in Bement, IL, the daughter of Thurmon Andrew and Leona Ruth (Roberts) Gundy. She married Chester LaVerne Morgan in Milwaukee, WI and he preceded her in death on March 15, 1965. She later married Leslie A. Scheibly on March 19, 1968 in Decatur, IL. Helen was owner/operator of Les's Shell Station, worked at South Shores Drug, Wheaton Ware, and at the Macon County Senior Center. She was an avid reader, loved crocheting, was a huge Green Bay Packer and NASCAR fan, especially Jimmy Johnson. Helen loved her family above all.

She is survived by her children: Laura L. Morgan of Decatur, Carol A. (Robert) Vogel of Decatur, Kim M. Morgan of Springfield, MO, Craig A. (Linda) Morgan of Peru, IL, Cory L. (Dawn) Scheibly of Enfield, CT; 25 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; sisters Carol Hansen of Chippewa Falls, WI, Pat Curtis of Decatur.