DECATUR — Helen E. Scheibly, 80, of Decatur, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15 at Bement Cemetery, Bement, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. (noon), Saturday, February 15, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Elara Caring - Hospice Illinois and/or Heritage Health in Mt. Zion.
Helen was born June 21, 1939, in Bement, IL, the daughter of Thurmon Andrew and Leona Ruth (Roberts) Gundy. She married Chester LaVerne Morgan in Milwaukee, WI and he preceded her in death on March 15, 1965. She later married Leslie A. Scheibly on March 19, 1968 in Decatur, IL. Helen was owner/operator of Les's Shell Station, worked at South Shores Drug, Wheaton Ware, and at the Macon County Senior Center. She was an avid reader, loved crocheting, was a huge Green Bay Packer and NASCAR fan, especially Jimmy Johnson. Helen loved her family above all.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her children: Laura L. Morgan of Decatur, Carol A. (Robert) Vogel of Decatur, Kim M. Morgan of Springfield, MO, Craig A. (Linda) Morgan of Peru, IL, Cory L. (Dawn) Scheibly of Enfield, CT; 25 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; sisters Carol Hansen of Chippewa Falls, WI, Pat Curtis of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, two sisters, one son, and three great grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to Elara Caring and Heritage Health for all of their loving care given to Helen.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.