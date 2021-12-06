DECATUR — Helen E. Wells, 83, of Decatur passed away December 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL.
Graveside memorial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery on December 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM. A memorial gathering will be immediately following from 1:00-3:00 PM at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.
Helen was born on April 8, 1938, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of George E. and Ruth E. (Rinehart) Patrick. Helen graduated from Millikin University with a B.A. in Education. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She obtained her Master's degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University. She was an elementary school teacher in Decatur Public Schools. She was a member of Central Christian Church.
She is survived by her daughter Karolyn R. and husband Jim Rich of Lockport, IL; grandchildren: Kaylee E. and husband Seth Nicholson of Waipolu, HI; Kaeden T. Rich and Keira R. Rich; and great-granddaughter, Magnolia Nicholson. Nephews: John Patrick and Mike Patrick. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Patricia Patrick Garver, Burton Patrick, and Ruth E. Patrick.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.