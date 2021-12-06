DECATUR — Helen E. Wells, 83, of Decatur passed away December 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL.

Graveside memorial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery on December 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM. A memorial gathering will be immediately following from 1:00-3:00 PM at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.

Helen was born on April 8, 1938, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of George E. and Ruth E. (Rinehart) Patrick. Helen graduated from Millikin University with a B.A. in Education. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She obtained her Master's degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University. She was an elementary school teacher in Decatur Public Schools. She was a member of Central Christian Church.

She is survived by her daughter Karolyn R. and husband Jim Rich of Lockport, IL; grandchildren: Kaylee E. and husband Seth Nicholson of Waipolu, HI; Kaeden T. Rich and Keira R. Rich; and great-granddaughter, Magnolia Nicholson. Nephews: John Patrick and Mike Patrick. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Patricia Patrick Garver, Burton Patrick, and Ruth E. Patrick.