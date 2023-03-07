Dec. 9, 1926 - March 3, 2023

DECATUR — Helen Eileen Boyd 96, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 2:55 a.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, in her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Boiling Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday evening, March 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel.

Memorials may be made to VFW Post #99.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Eileen was born December 9, 1926, in Christian County, IL, the daughter of Herald and Helen (Kurfiss) Lamb. She married George Gregurich. He preceded her in death in 1949. Eileen later married Ralph Boyd. He preceded her in death in 2002. Eileen had retired from Marvel Schebler/Borg Warner Company. She had been a member of the ladies' auxiliary of the VFW and the Moose Lodge. She was an avid bowler.

Surviving are her children: Martin Gregurich (Pat) of Mesa, AZ, Sharon Jones of Decatur, Dennis Gregurich of Decatur, and Donna Galka-Dowers of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Debby Gregurich of Decatur; sister-in-law, Susan Lamb of Loda, IL; fourteen grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands; daughter, Gloria Casner; son, Larry Gregurich; two brothers: Sam and Dan; sons-in-law: Ted Jones and Gary Casner; and her dear friend, Myron Schaffer.