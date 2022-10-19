Dec. 1, 1932 - Oct. 17, 2022

MONTICELLO — Helen "Eileen" (Snoke) Taylor, daughter of Harlow and Myrtle (Peck) Snoke, was born on December 1, 1932, in Cerro Gordo, and passed into eternal life on October 17, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Eileen married Warren Donald Taylor on November 15, 1952, in Decatur. Eileen worked at her family's restaurant "Cerro Gordo Cafe" for a number of years. She was a homemaker and helped her husband farm in Cerro Gordo and Hammond. She was a talented cook and baker, and farmhands looked forward to the meals she would deliver to them in the fields. After Warren retired from farming, they moved to Monticello. Eileen was a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Piatt County Farm Bureau. She was an avid cross stitcher and Illini fan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Eileen will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Eileen leaves behind her loving husband, Warren; daughter, Cindy (James) Fay of Mt. Prospect; son, Doug (Linda) Taylor of Monticello; grandsons: Kyle (Brittany) Taylor of Monticello, Matt (Nicolette) Fay of Schaumburg; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Taylor; great-grandson, Jordan Taylor; great-granddaughter due in December; sister-in-law, Norma Snoke; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Harlow (Ruth) Snoke, Jr., Lee (Betty) Snoke, Albert (Nancy) Snoke; and grandson, Joshua Portwood.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes in Decatur is assisting the family with arrangements.

The Taylor family would like to thank Eileen's Doctors and Caregivers for all of their dedication and attention.

