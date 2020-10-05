DECATUR — Helen Elizabeth (Grote) Stahl, 95, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020, surrounded by her family at home.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Long Point Cemetery, Niantic. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorials in Helen's honor may be made to Dove, Inc., 302 S. Union, Decatur, IL 62522, or a veterans organization of your choice.

Helen was born February 17, 1925, in Pana, the daughter of Charles E. and Elizabeth (Luce) Grote. She married Frank M. Stahl on July 27, 1947, in Oconee, IL. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1996. Helen graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelors of science degree. She taught home economics at Niantic High School and was a Scout leader, 4H leader, and Sunday School teacher in Niantic. She was a member of Niantic Christian Church and Macon County Home Extension.

She is survived by her son Robert Stahl and wife Teal of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren Christy Lynn and husband Christopher of Temple, TX, Joseph Sollander of Idaho Falls, ID, and Emily Pogue and husband Billy of Ashton, ID; great-grandchildren Xander, Zoey, Keeden, Cadence, and Kaison; and many beloved nieces and nephews.