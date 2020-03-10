Helen Elizabeth Larrabee

OBLONG -- Helen Elizabeth (Smith) Larrabee of Oblong, IL joined her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Born in Oblong, IL on December 27, 1940, Helen was the daughter of Ocie V. Smith and Dorothy (Welsh) Smith. She married the love of her life: John F. Larrabee and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Helen is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Lisa and Tony Lockhart, Robinson; Mary Kathleen and Tom Moore, Oblong; four grandchildren, Heather Moore & fiancée Chris Sinks, Baltimore, MD.; Taylor (Lockhart) & Chris Wolf, Indianapolis, IN.; Jessica Moore, Oblong; Emily Lockhart, Evansville, IN.; one brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Marilyn Smith, New Kent, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Helen's Life will be held March 15, 2020 from 1 - 4pm at the Crawford County Forest Preserve, Robinson, IL. Burial will be at a later date. In place of flowers the family requests that an expression of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to either the Oblong Food Pantry, LTC Theater Costuming Department or the Crawford County Humane Society with envelopes available or mail to Pulliam Funeral Home, P.O. Box 121, Oblong, IL. 62449.

