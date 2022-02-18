DECATUR — Helen Elizabeth Trolia 98, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 6:36 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in Heritage Health, Mt. Zion, IL.

A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday morning. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Homeward Bound Pet Shelter. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Helen was born April 7, 1923, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Ernest and Martha (Ozankowski) Scribner. She married Lawrence C. Trolia on September 25, 1942. He preceded her in death on October 7, 1977. Helen retired from Grigoleit Company, Decatur, IL. She attended the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, enjoyed gardening, camping, and loved animals.

Surviving is her daughter, Cheri Wall (Rodney) of Decatur; son, Charles Trolia of Palm Bay, FL; grandchildren: Tracey Karr, Wendy Siefert (Chris), Shaun Mihal, Mandy Niles (Brandon), Jessica Sattley (Cory), and Rachel Smith; great-grandchildren: Kyle Karr, Victoria Siefert, Westin Siefert, Nathan Siefert, Makynah Mihal, Kole Mihal, Addison Niles, Brenna Niles, Makayla Sattley, Emma Sattley, Alexandra Smith, Elizabeth Smith, and Caleb Smith; great-great-granddaughter, Rowan Karr.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.