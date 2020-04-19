DECATUR -- Helen F. Sulwer, 78, of Decatur passed away April 18, 2020 at Fair Havens Senior Living.
Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Helen was born January 7, 1942 in Decatur, the daughter of George F. and Dorothy L. (Sutton) Sulwer. She worked for 10 years at General Cable in Monticello. Helen was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur.
She is survived by her brothers, Mike (Carol) Sulwer of St. Louis, MO, and Louis (Carol) Sulwer of Oakley; sister, Mary Ann (Edward) Lutes, of Decatur and many loving nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George Sulwer, Jr., Joe Sulwer; sisters, Cindy Plumb, Dorothy VanHorn; and her twin sister, Betty Conour.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
